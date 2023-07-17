 Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tickets for the inaugural SEMA Fest, a two-day full-throttle festival that fuses car culture and music, are on sale now at semafest.com. Held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, SEMA Fest is a must-attend event open to the public and featuring world-class musical acts Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa, AJR, Third Eye Blind, Bush, Walk The Moon and more.

“We are excited to open the gates for the inaugural SEMA Fest and welcome car and music lovers alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind festival,” said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. “Automotive enthusiasts the world over have been asking for years how they can be part of the SEMA Show experience, and we are delighted to include them in this brand-new extension of our popular trade show. This new event will be separate from the trade show, open to everyone, and promises to be like nothing they’ve seen before.”

SEMA Fest brings together automotive enthusiasts, the biggest names in music and the hottest automotive brands in a large-scale festival format. It will also feature a full slate of immersive automotive lifestyle events, a consumer marketplace, world-class drifting, motorsports competitions, freestyle motocross and more. Whether you’re a diehard car enthusiast, a motorsports fan, a music lover or just like to have a good time, SEMA Fest is an event not to miss. More details will be announced soon, including a full concert lineup of more than 20 bands.

SEMA Fest is hosted by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, a massive trade-only event held annually in Las Vegas. The inaugural SEMA Fest marks the conclusion of SEMA Week, which kicks off with the 2023 SEMA Show on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about SEMA Fest and to purchase tickets, visit semafest.com.

