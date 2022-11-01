 SEMA Show Returns for 2022 with a Vengeance
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

Events

SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through Nov. 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls. 

Click Here to Read More
SEMA Show industry attendees have access to thousands of the newest automotive aftermarket products from start-ups and iconic exhibitors, debuts from automakers, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences and demonstrations, celebrity appearances, extensive networking opportunities and 70-plus education sessions led by top industry experts.

Numerous automakers have returned with larger exhibitor displays that not only provide more space to enrich their activations on the show floor, but also help enhance their exposure. This includes Stellantis expanding its footprint at the show with exhibits in two halls and a major new vehicle introduction, and a new OEM exhibitor in Volkswagen, which is showcasing vehicles and its complementary aftermarket accessories to show attendees for the first time. Toyota has expanded its presence in Central Hall to debut several vehicles and initiatives, including the hotly anticipated GR Supra “10-Second Twin” builds. 

“The SEMA Show always gives us a great opportunity to push the limits with special build projects across the Toyota lineup,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of marketing at Toyota. “This year we are taking it a step further, doubling down on our commitment to the aftermarket with our Associated Accessory Products program. This year’s show is off to an incredible start, and we’re thrilled to be part of all the happenings this week.”

Returning this year is the dedicated SEMA Electrified area in the North Hall, showcasing electric vehicles and products designed for modifying them or converting ICE vehicles to electric power. An expanded SEMA Overland Experience features highly modified adventure-focused builds and trends that can add new profit centers for aftermarket businesses. Products on display include rooftop tents, awnings, portable kitchen systems and much more.

“The SEMA Show provides exhibitors a superior opportunity to connect and develop relationships with partners, buyers, distributors and more, not just on the show floor but also through activations, industry receptions, banquets and awards presentations,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Small businesses and American manufacturing are the engines that power our economy, and the industry is back at full strength. As a reflection of the industry, the SEMA Show is the perfect showcase for both entrepreneurialism and American ingenuity. Quite simply, nowhere else can you witness this collection of small businesses and automotive passion and build connections with other business leaders.” 

Other show highlights include a new advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) showcase, which provides attendees with experts and resources for modifying vehicles equipped with the high-tech safety features. eBay Motors is presenting its eBay Motors Experience, featuring drift ride-alongs and other demonstrations. OPTIMA Batteries is debuting its new OPTIMA Unleashed experience to host the Ultimate Street Car Invitational during show hours. Some of the automotive industry’s premier artists are exhibiting their creations in the SEMA Show Art Walk, and for the first time ever, Chip Foose has provided the official art for the 2022 SEMA Show. 

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at the SEMA Show to share our latest products and innovations alongside the industry’s top companies,” said Cameron Douglass, director of marketing for OPTIMA Batteries. “The SEMA Show is such a great platform for us, and that’s why we’ve doubled down this year with our OPTIMA Unleashed experience featuring live racing, exhibition drifting and more than 100 of the fastest street cars in the country. Most importantly, we are excited to bring fun back to the industry’s biggest show while connecting in person with so many of our buyers, distributors and partners.” 

The SEMA Launch Pad finale will be held at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet tomorrow. Battle of the Builders judging takes place throughout the week and will narrow the field from 40 finalists to one ultimate winner announced on Friday, Nov. 4. SEMA Ignited also returns on Nov. 4, giving consumers a chance to glimpse some of the vehicles and excitement from the world-famous trade-only SEMA Show.

For more information about the 2022 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

