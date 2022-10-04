 SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience
Events

SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

With dozens of industry influencers, celebrities, noteworthy builds, games, prizes and activities, Pennzoil’s “Dare to Perform” Experience at the 2022 SEMA Show combines fun, energetic entertainment with industry education that will help professionals in the automotive aftermarket.

In the 12,150-square-foot area located in booth no. 81059 just outside the main entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center, showgoers will be able to connect with top names, including John Hennessey, Chelsea DeNofa, Vaughn Gittin Jr., Adam LZ, Joey Logano and more. Meanwhile, games and contests will be taking place, and technical experts will explain and conduct live demonstrations showcasing how motor oil protects a vehicle’s engine.

“The Pennzoil ‘Dare to Perform’ Experience is a fun and engaging way for professionals at the SEMA Show to build career-boosting connections and learn what’s new in the industry,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “The interactive demonstrations and in-person activities contribute to an engaging experience that you can only get at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.”

Open to all credentialed SEMA showgoers, the Pennzoil “Dare to Perform” Experience will have something happening throughout the week. Complimentary coffee will be available during Pennzoil’s “Perfect Pour” Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The celebrity appearance schedule will be posted at pennzoil.com/sema, as well as on semashow.com and through the official SEMA Show mobile app. 

To learn about all the interactive and engaging features at the 2022 SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, visit semashow.com.

