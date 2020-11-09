Connect with us

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Sunfire PRO Refinish System

The new refinish system is a complete solventborne solution for shops with everything from prep and specialty products to pigment rich toners, high-performance primers/sealers and clearcoats – on one mix bank.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes’ newest refinish system, Sunfire PRO, is a complete solventborne solution for shops with everything from prep and specialty products to pigment rich toners, high-performance primers/sealers and clearcoats – on one mix bank.

The Sunfire PRO system is for the hardworking painter whose focus is on hitting color quickly and turning jobs no matter the market or shop environment.

“This new refinish system outperforms similar offerings when it comes to quality, versatility and of course, the resulting finish,” said Justin Binns, general manager and president, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

A comprehensive bank, Sunfire PRO is outfitted in 33 toners and 20 pearls, as well as two basecoat qualities to fit the type of repair. Further enhancing the workability of the system, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes added two single-stage options – urethane and acrylic enamel – should a job call for it.

Color system capabilities combined with hardworking primer sealers and surfacers along with tough clearcoats, Sunfire PRO delivers on finish – durability and shine.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes also supports the new refinish system with its color tools, support and service, ranging from a five-angle spectrophotometer to color retrieval software for 24/7 formula access and a global color box with more than 8,000 OEM samples and variances.

“With this new system, we’re giving shops everything they need in a refinish system, and they’re getting a partner committed to building their business, and driving productivity and profitability, month over month,” said Binns. “We’re committed to delivering on our repair promise with a complete solution that goes beyond high-performance paint and products.”

Sunfire PRO is available through more than 180 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes branch locations across North America. For more information about Sunfire PRO, click here.

