Snap-on Portable Ram Kits Deliver Hydraulic Power On the Go

Snap-on Unveils Two New Portable Ram Kits

Snap-on's new 4-ton and 10-ton portable ram kits help technicians perform basic tasks like spreading, clamping, lifting, pressing and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on has introduced new HPR400 and HPR1000 4-ton and 10-ton Portable Ram Kits designed for convenience and efficiency, allowing technicians to perform basic tasks like spreading, clamping, lifting, pressing and more with the convenience of portable hydraulic power.

The ram kits feature two-speed hand pump pistons that extend rams swiftly, shock-resistant gauges for precise force measurements and protective pump handles with quick-release levers for fluid control, offering unparalleled hydraulic performance. The hydraulic pumps are equipped with larger reservoirs, convenient oil level sight glass, rust-resistant chromed pistons and ergonomic grab handles to enhance stability during operation. The internal springs retract rams seamlessly, while the extension tubes that are designed to resist bending facilitate quick accessory connections.

These kits also include a short stroke ram for maneuvering in tight spaces and durable hydraulic hoses constructed with double layers of steel wire mesh for longer wear. Compliant with ASME PASE 2014 standards, these kits are proudly assembled and rigorously tested in the U.S. to ensure top-tier performance for professional technicians. For organized storage and easy transportation, each kit includes a custom designed blow molded case for quick component storage.

Additional storage options are the Snap-on HPR400-19 and HPR1000-19 10-Ton and 4-Ton Cart Accessory Kits. Both capacity cart options offer mobile storage for quick and convenient access to tools and adaptors. The two rubber wheels on the carts ensure safe transportation across shop floors while the bodies are powder-coated black for rust protection. The added benefit of an included cover for each cart keeps dust and dirt away from components while not in use. 

For more information, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit snapon.com or call (877) 762-7664. 

