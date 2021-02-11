SP Air Introduces New Short Reciprocating Air Saw

SP Air Corporation has announced a new Gear Driven Reciprocating Air Saw that cuts steel, sheet metal, fiberglass, FRP, rubber, resins and bumpers.

The SP-7620 is lightweight and features a smaller body style for greater access to tight work places. It features an ergonomic design with a cushion grip handle that fits in the palm of your hand. Other features include a 360” rear exhaust, safety throttle lever and a built-in power regulator.

The SP-7620 has a direct drive motor that turns a gear for a powerful cut. It has a graduated trigger for ease of control. The replaceable TPI blades part no. SP-7610-200 are standard blades and available at most hardware stores.



The SP-7620 has an overall length of 6.1” (152mm); weighs 1.0 lbs.; stroke length is 0.24” (6mm) at 7,500 strokes per minute; and air consumption is only 4 CFM.

SP Air Tools are all made in Japan of the highest grade materials and steel for quality gears and bearings.