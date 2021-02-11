Connect with us

SP Air Introduces New Short Reciprocating Air Saw

SP Air Corporation’s new Gear Driven Reciprocating Air Saw cuts steel, sheet metal, fiberglass, FRP, rubber, resins and bumpers.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SP Air Corporation has announced a new Gear Driven Reciprocating Air Saw that cuts steel, sheet metal, fiberglass, FRP, rubber, resins and bumpers.

The SP-7620 is lightweight and features a smaller body style for greater access to tight work places. It features an ergonomic design with a cushion grip handle that fits in the palm of your hand. Other features include a 360” rear exhaust, safety throttle lever and a built-in power regulator.

The SP-7620 has a direct drive motor that turns a gear for a powerful cut. It has a graduated trigger for ease of control. The replaceable TPI blades part no. SP-7610-200 are standard blades and available at most hardware stores.

The SP-7620 has an overall length of 6.1” (152mm); weighs 1.0 lbs.; stroke length is 0.24” (6mm) at 7,500 strokes per minute; and air consumption is only 4 CFM.

SP Air Tools are all made in Japan of the highest grade materials and steel for quality gears and bearings.

