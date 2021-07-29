Connect with us

Steck Introduces New Inner Race Hub Saver

Remove the race from the hub in about 5 minutes with the new Inner Race Hub Saver.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Steck Manufacturing’s new Inner Race Hub Saver is a 6-inch steel cone with an integrated bearing in its base to allow a technician to place the hub on the tip of the cone and rotate the hub with one hand while applying heat from an oxyacetylene torch.

While rotating the hub, the oxyacetylene torch will raise the temperature of the inner bearing race evenly and quickly a few hundred degrees, causing the race to expand and release from the hub due to its tight tolerance. This allows the technician to remove the race from the hub in about 5 minutes.

For more information, visit steckmfg.com.

In this article:
Steck Introduces New Inner Race Hub Saver

