As the 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show nears, time is running out to pre-register for the Collision Professional Repairer Education Program (Collision P.R.E.P.) series.

The host of the annual regional event (the largest of its kind on the East Coast), the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), has once again partnered with the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) to bring this exclusive educational series to NORTHEAST March 20-22.

All classes will be held at the Holiday Inn Harmon Meadow just steps away from the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., where NORTHEAST will take place. Deadline to pre-register is March 11.

Various industry leaders from around the country will address some of the most critical topics of concern to today’s collision repair professionals.

Highlights include Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), who will team up with Mike Anderson (Collision Advice) to discuss how to better utilize vehicle owner’s manuals to educate consumers and insurers. The class will conclude with a preview of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) newest innovation, the Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), which will also be on display on the NORTHEAST trade show floor.

Attendees won’t want to miss the widely anticipated, “The Life of a Certified Repairer: An In-Depth Panel Discussion with Nationally-Known Certified Repairers,” on March 21. Moderated by Anderson, the panel will feature AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision, Edison), Dave Gruskos (Reliable Automotive Equipment) and K. Michael Bradshaw (K&M Collision), among others.