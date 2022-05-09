Transtar Autobody Technologies Expands Speed Sealers

Click Here to Read More

1K Low VOC Speed Sealer Gray (6091/6094) will now be joined by a black (6091-B) and a white (6091-W) version with the same performance.

The Transtar Speed Sealer product group is ready-to-spray, boasts excellent adhesion and offers extremely quick flash and dry times. Transtar Speed Sealers are non-sanding, and can be used for a range of refinishing applications and with a wide variety of topcoats. They meet all current VOC regulations, making them compliant across North America.

Transtar manufactures cleaning, preparation, repair, refinish, coatings and detail products for the automotive and industrial markets that lead in both quality and value. Customers in the Americas, Europe and Australia rely on Transtar technology to make work easier and add beauty and durability to the result of any job.