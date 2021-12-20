 Walmec's SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Walmec's SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air

on

Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

on

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

on

Malco Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

Trending Now

Associations: SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals

News: CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Walmec’s SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air

Walmec North America’s .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is designed to provide clean, dry, compressed air resulting in the removal of any vapors and contaminates down to .01 micron.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Walmec North America’s .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is designed to provide clean, dry, compressed air resulting in the removal of any vapors and contaminates down to .01 micron.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is a four-stage filtration system that has a .01 micron rating, with flow ranges of 50 SCFM, 75 SCFM or 100 SCFM, and can handle pressure ratings of up to 250 PSI. The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter works best when it is installed at or near the point of use.

The first- and second-stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale and other contaminants to 5 microns. An automatic float drain under the second-stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present. It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss. The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining vapors.

Advertisement

The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter includes a differential pressure gauge and comes with mounting brackets. The differential pressure gauge provides a visual indication of required maintenance which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kit. There is no need to remove the unit from the compressed air system.

Walmec North America understands the importance of improving and extending the life cycle of tools and equipment. The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is an ideal solution for applications that require the highest standard of compressed air. It is easy to install, use and maintain.

For more information, call Walmec North America at (866) 764-8377 or visit walmecna.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation

Products: PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

Products: Milwaukee Expands N95 Respirator Line

Products: Rotary Announces New R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business