Women in Auto Care Announces 2024 Leadership Conference Agenda

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, has unveiled its agenda for the 2024 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference Feb. 20-22, 2024 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Under the theme “Innovate and Impact,” the conference is poised to deliver an immersive experience, featuring a dynamic lineup of events and sessions meticulously crafted to empower, inspire and nurture leadership excellence within the automotive aftermarket.

Before arriving to the conference, attendees will begin their “innovate and impact” journey with a personalized DiSC assessment. DiSC is a personal assessment tool used by more than one million people every year to help improve teamwork, communication and productivity in the workplace. DiSC is an acronym that stands for the four main personality profiles described in the DiSC model: dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness. The customized assessment will be the foundation for several engaging sessions throughout the conference.

Conference Day 1: Tuesday, Feb. 20

The kick-off of the conference will welcome attendees with an engaging opening reception, setting the stage for a series of optional networking dinners.

Conference Day 2: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Attendees will witness the conference’s momentum surge with a compelling DISC assessments general session titled, “Communicating with Impact,” led by the esteemed speaker Kim Kemp. Her session promises invaluable insights into leveraging communication strategies for heightened impact. Following this, participants will delve into breakout sessions, including “Exploring Your Impact: Understanding Yourself and Others,” fostering self-awareness and building stronger and more effective relationships.

Conference Day 3: Thursday, Feb. 22

The final day of the conference will feature the “Unleashing Innovation” workshop. This hands-on session will explore the process of innovation with a focus on collaborative brainstorming to tackle challenges of all scales. The afternoon will showcase a panel of industry leaders demystifying AI, followed by “Lightning Talks” sharing tips and tricks on utilizing AI, including a professional AI headshot.

The conference will reach its pinnacle with a closing keynote from distinguished speaker Shari Pheasant. Pheasant’s session, “Gaining Impactful Courage to Guide the Right Conversations,” will draw upon her extensive background in leadership and communication to inspire and guide attendees through crucial conversations with courage and impact.

In addition to these highlights, the conference will offer diverse sessions and activities focused on personal and professional development, including insightful panels, industry trends and leadership stories. Wednesday evening will feature a dinner and live auction supporting the Women in Auto Care scholarship program, followed by an afterparty.

All attendees will conclude their conference experience with:

framework for collaborative brainstorming

actionable tips for crucial conversation

a personal AI headshot

a personalized DiSC assessment

a specially curated notebook filled with key takeaways

The curated notebook will serve as a tangible resource to ensure that the lessons learned and connections made during the conference are not only memorable but will also serve as a valuable reference in the future.

All Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference attendees are eligible to receive continuing education units (CEU) credits toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) professional designations.

To view the full conference agenda and register, visit autocare.org/wiacconference or contact [email protected] for more information.