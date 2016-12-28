AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Drivers Will Welcome New Year With Higher Gas Prices, According to AAA

by -

From aftermarketNews.com Retail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher by fractions of a penny since Friday, Dec. 23rd, according to AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at...

Hankook Tire: American Drivers Change Driving Habits for Winter Weather

by -

From Tire Review With the official start of winter, Hankook Tire America Corp.’s Hankook Gauge Index has reported 86 percent of drivers change their driving behavior during the winter season. Additional Hankook Gauge Index findings includ...

Ford Debuts Next-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle

by -

From aftermarketNews.com Ford Motor Co. is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new computer hardware. Fo...

Cole's Collision Centers Announces Expansion

by -

Cole’s Collision Centers, located in the Capital Region of New York, has announced plans to build a fifth location in North Greenbush. The new facility will be 14,000 square feet located on 2.2 acres and will employ 15 to 20 people in the first yea...

Collision Safety Consultants to Open Fifth Location in February

by -

Billy Walkowiak, president and founder of Collison Safety Consultants, has announced the opening of his fourth associate location. This will be the company’s fifth location, which includes Walkowiak's first location in North Carolina. Collision ...

BodyShop Business on Holiday

by -

We will not be distributing our e-newsletter on Monday, Jan. 2nd in observance of the New Year holiday. Our normal schedule will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd. The staff of BodyShop Business wishes you and yours a safe and happy holiday weekend!...

Autonomous Trucks That Drive in Packs Could Save Time, Fuel, According to MIT

by -

From aftermarketNews.com As driverless cars merge into our transportation system in the coming years, some researchers believe autonomous vehicles may save fuel by trailing each other in large platoons. Like birds and fighter jets flying in fo...

Nagy's Collision Centers Announces 2017 Leadership Symposium Speakers

by -

Nagy's Collision Centers has announced the speakers for its third annual Leadership Symposium which will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22nd at the University of Akron Wayne College in the Student Life Building. This year's theme is "A Fresh Look a...

State Farm, Allstate Blame Smart Cars for Insurance Rate Increases

by -

An article published in the Chicago Tribune states that State Farm is blaming its recent 5.9 percent increase in Illinois auto insurance rates on smart car technology. "Cars are just getting more expensive to repair, due to the technology," State ...

Service King Brightens Holidays for Maryland Single Mother with New Vehicle

by -

Service King Collision Repair Centers and its Washington, D.C.-area teammates banded together to make the season bright for a single mother and her 15-month-old son by handing over the keys to a fully refurbished 2011 Nissan Versa at Service King...

Driven Brands Charitable Foundation Makes Special Deliveries to Children’s Hospital

by -

Driven Brands, the parent company of CARSTAR, Maaco and other automotive aftermarket brands, announced that the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation (DBCF) spread early holiday cheer on Dec. 21st at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Employee...

Autoliv Research to Launch Learning Intelligent Vehicle

by -

From aftermarketNews.com Autoliv Inc. has announced plans to launch a Learning Intelligent Vehicle (LIV) system. The system is being developed by Autoliv Research to facilitate collaboration and shared control between driver and vehicle in order t...

FCA Delivers 100 Uniquely Built Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans to Waymo for Self-Driving Test Fleet

by -

From aftermarketNews.com Waymo (formerly the Google self-driving car project) and FCA announced that the production of 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans uniquely built to enable fully self-driving operations has been completed. The vehicles ...

Increasing Number, Age of US Vehicles Drives Growth in Automotive Services, Report Shows

by -

From aftermarketNews.com Revenues generated by U.S. automotive repair and maintenance service establishments are forecast to grow 2.2 percent annually to 2020, according to a report by Freedonia Focus Reports, a division of The Freedonia Group. Th...

Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set For Feb. 3-4, 2017

by -

The 7th Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held Feb. 3-4, 2017 at Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa. The theme of the event, “Focus On The Future II,” reinforces the show's belief that training and communication is paramoun...

Larsen Motorsports Teams with Valspar to Train Florida Tech Students

by -

Larsen Motorsports (LMS), an award-winning innovator in jet drag racing, Florida Tech, known for its expertise in aerospace and aviation, and Valspar Automotive, a global leader in refinishing technology, announced that they recently joined forces ...

