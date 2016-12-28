Drivers Will Welcome New Year With Higher Gas Prices, According to AAA
From aftermarketNews.com Retail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher by fractions of a penny since Friday, Dec. 23rd, according to AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at...
Hankook Tire: American Drivers Change Driving Habits for Winter Weather
From Tire Review With the official start of winter, Hankook Tire America Corp.’s Hankook Gauge Index has reported 86 percent of drivers change their driving behavior during the winter season. Additional Hankook Gauge Index findings includ...
Ford Debuts Next-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle
From aftermarketNews.com Ford Motor Co. is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new computer hardware. Fo...