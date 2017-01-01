Share Tweet News CARSTAR North America Expands Corporate Support Team Share Tweet News SEMA VIDEO: Anest Iwata Share Tweet Products Milwaukee Tool Adds Lockback Pocket Knife to Lineup of Jobsite Cutting Solutions Share Tweet News FinishMaster Acquires D’Angelo & Sons, Inc. Share Tweet News CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) Opens in Ontario Share Tweet News KPMG Survey: Auto Execs Say 1 Connected Car Generates 10 Times More Revenue than a Conventional Vehicle Share Tweet News NHTSA Denies Automatic Emergency Braking Petition for Rulemaking Share Tweet News Caliber Collision Recognized as Employer of the Year by Lincoln College of Technology What Others Are Reading Arkansas Body Shop Files Complaint with Attorney General over CARFAX Reporting Issue by Jason Stahl Ask the Expert: Why Do Insurers Do What They Do? by Barrett Smith SEMA VIDEO: Celette by Body Shop Business Staff Writers BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop’s Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family by Body Shop Business Staff Writers ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer by Body Shop Business Staff Writers SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish by Body Shop Business Staff Writers Share Tweet News State and Federal Policy Focus Shifts to Vehicle Technology Share Tweet News H&V Collision Center Introduces Mobile Estimating Tool Share Tweet News NSF International Implements Five-Year Coating Requirement for NSF Certified Automotive Headlamps Share Tweet Aluminum Is Your Collision Repair Facility Equipped for Aluminum Repair Demand? Share Tweet Products Matrix Wand: 3D Blueprinting and Repair Share Tweet News Chicagoland CARSTAR Donates to Fisher House Share Tweet News Maine Bill Proposes Bi-Annual Safety Inspection Program Share Tweet News GM, Honda Establish Joint Venture Operation Powered by AutoCareVideo More videos below! Check out all the videos at Share Tweet News U.S. Transportation Department Sets New Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Requirements Share Tweet News NABC Sponsors First Responders Emergency Extrication Program in Georgia Share Tweet News New Report Ranks States According to Highest Auto Insurance Premiums Share Tweet News Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic Opens in Sweden