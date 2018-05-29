AASP/MA Announces New Executive Director and Administrative Assistant

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) has announced that Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg will be their new executive director and administrative assistant, and Thomas Greco Publishing, Inc., will perform administrative duties.

Papageorg previously served as the executive director for MABA (Massachusetts Auto Body Association), and more recently has been running his own consulting business. He will be on the road as of June 1, visiting shops across the state with the goal of re-energizing AASP/MA’s focus on long-term member growth and retention.

“We are thrilled to announce that a longtime, recognized industry professional has agreed to join AASP/MA as the executive director,” said AASP/MA President Molly Brodeur. “Lucky is a consummate professional with a wealth of knowledge, not only about the Massachusetts industry but about the collision repair industry at-large. The level of expertise that he will bring to our association is unmatched in Massachusetts.”

Papegeorg is looking forward to what’s to come for the association, and his primary goal is to help make the association as beneficial as possible for all members.

“I am very excited to once again be working as the executive director of the collision repair association here in Massachusetts,” he said. “I am especially pleased to be assisting the board members as they strive to make AASP/MA the premiere collision repair association in Massachusetts. Together, we will work hard to advance the industry and benefit and assist its members as they work towards safe, proper repairs to protect the motoring public.”

Brodeur is confident that many AASP/MA members will recognize Papageorg from his extensive time in the industry, and is excited for what’s to come moving forward.

“Lucky is somebody that can walk into a shop and immediately empathize with the struggles repairers face in negotiations with appraisers, customer interactions – anything! He’ll be so accessible to all of our members, and will do everything in his power to help solve any problems as they arise.”

Thomas Greco Publishing, Inc., publishers of the New England Automotive Report (the official publication of AASP/MA), will be providing administrative support to AASP/MA.

“We are very excited to be enhancing our relationship with Greco Publishing,” said Brodeur. “We’ve had a longtime relationship that’s been mutually beneficial for both of us, and we felt like we were in a good position to take that relationship to the next level. Having a staff in place, we’re reassuring folks that when they call, we have a very capable, professional group on the other end ready to assist.”

Overall, Brodeur is eagerly anticipating the bright future ahead for AASP/MA with a brand-new team.

“In our industry, there is a constant evolution of vehicle technology, certifications, training – there is so much information and content coming at us every single day. We intend to position ourselves as a clearinghouse of all that information for our members so they have one place to go to get the answers. We want to be the primary resource for our members, and I think we’re more than capable of taking on that task.”

For more information on AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org. Members interested in contacting AASP/MA should email [email protected] or call (617) 574-0741.