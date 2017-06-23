AMi Accepting Applications for $1,000 BodyShop Business Magazine Scholarship

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) is accepting applications for the annual $1,000 BodyShop Business Magazine Scholarship.

AMi, in conjunction with Babcox Media, established the scholarship, which is awarded to an Automotive Service Association (ASA) Collision Division member who strives to be or is presently working in a management capacity.

The scholarship will be applied toward the recipient’s expenses to attend the 2017 NACE Automechanika in Chicago, which takes places July 26-29. The industry event offers an educational lineup of AMi seminars, technical training courses and industry sessions, an exposition and the opportunity to network with other automotive service professionals.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must:

Work in the collision repair industry

Demonstrate an interest in self-improvement through management education

Own or work for a business that is an ASA member in good standing

If applicant is not the business owner, must be recommended by the business owner

AMi trustees and their employees, and the Babcox Scholarship Selection Committee and Babcox employees, are not eligible to apply.

To request a scholarship application, call AMi at (817) 514-2929, or email [email protected] . Applications must be received by AMi on or before June 30. AMi will notify the scholarship recipient on or before July 7.