asTech Develops Diagnostic System for California MSO Cooks Collision

Repairify Inc., maker of the asTech diagnostic device, announced that it has partnered with Cooks Collision to build “a comprehensive diagnostic and vehicle electronics repair solution” for the MSO’s 38 full-service collision repair centers in California.

The solution includes remote diagnostics, on-site technicians and in-shop mobile services, according to Repairify.

The rollout began in September 2017, with asTech Chief Technical Officer Frank Terlep and Cooks Collision third-generation family member Matthew Wood leading the project.

The partnership calls for asTech to be the preferred provider of diagnostic and vehicle electronic repair services for all Cooks Collision locations.

“At asTech, we’re partnering with quality-driven organizations like Cooks Collision to protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Dan Young, VP sales and marketing of Plano, Texas-based asTech.

asTech CEO Doug Kelly added, “We recognized early on how important safe and proper repairs were to owners Don and Rick Wood. This is a special family who has been a dominant player in the California collision repair business for four generations.”

asTech uses OEM factory scan tools operated by ASE -certified master technicians, according to the company. asTech secures the vehicle build data on every car. The build data provides asTech technicians access to all of the modules on the car.

Within minutes of completing the diagnostic service request, asTech sends a comprehensive report to the repair facility. The report lists the OEM tool used, the number of modules read, key repair recommendations and all of the diagnostic trouble codes and issues identified during the diagnostic process, according to the company.

“Our whole goal is to keep the car in the production lane at the shop,” Young said.

Using OEM tools, asTech is able to perform reprogramming and recalibrations while the vehicle stays at the Cooks Collision facility.

Wood runs the daily operations for Cooks Collision, which has facilities stretching from Sacramento to Los Angeles.

“asTech has been a great partner throughout this entire process,” Wood said. “They help us ensure we are repairing cars back to pre-accident conditions free of DTCs. Our customer’s safety is the No. 1 priority, asTech helps us deliver that.”