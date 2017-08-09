Body Shop Business
Refinish/BASF
ago

BASF Accepting Submissions for Third Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

National Automotive Service Task Force Head Skip Potter to Retire

BASF Accepting Submissions for Third Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

Boyd Group Adds Four Collision Repair Centers in Canada with Concours Acquisition

CCAR Introduces New and Improved Website

CARSTAR Shediac Launches in New Brunswick, Canada

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

BASF is accepting submissions for the third annual Glasurit Best Paint Award.

Photos must be of a Glasurit-painted vehicle, and the vehicle must:

  • Be on display at the upcoming 2017 SEMA show
  • Utilize Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat

BASF and Glasurit will honor the winner’s outstanding excellence in painting at SEMA 2017 with Chip Foose presenting. The legendary restoration expert and long-time Glasurit advocate will judge the vehicles based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.

BASF will accept photo submissions of Glasurit-painted vehicles through Oct. 27 on the BASF refinish website.

For more information on Glasurit, visit the BASF booth (No. 20353) at SEMA 2017.

Show Full Article