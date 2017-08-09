BASF Accepting Submissions for Third Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

BASF is accepting submissions for the third annual Glasurit Best Paint Award.

Photos must be of a Glasurit-painted vehicle, and the vehicle must:

Be on display at the upcoming 2017 SEMA show

Utilize Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat

BASF and Glasurit will honor the winner’s outstanding excellence in painting at SEMA 2017 with Chip Foose presenting. The legendary restoration expert and long-time Glasurit advocate will judge the vehicles based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.

BASF will accept photo submissions of Glasurit-painted vehicles through Oct. 27 on the BASF refinish website.

For more information on Glasurit, visit the BASF booth (No. 20353) at SEMA 2017.