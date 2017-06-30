Bosch Introduces HDS 200 Heavy-Duty Scan Tool in North America

Bosch has introduced the HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool, designed for technicians working on Class 4 through 8 trucks.

HDS 200 is a solution for repair shops that sometimes service heavy- and medium-duty trucks. The tool also is ideal for heavy-duty shops that need a second triage tool or to equip their mobile repair trucks, Bosch said.

The ruggedized HDS 200 features a color display to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. The HD-OBD-compatible tool displays and graphs live data from SAE standard MIDS/PIDS along with on-screen definitions of diagnostic trouble codes.

Users have the option of recording data to playback information. The tool offers Global OBD II Quick Test for gasoline and diesel engines. For seamless integration into the shop, a demo mode allows the opportunity for technician training.

The Bosch HDS 200 Heavy-Duty Scan Tool kit includes a nine-pin Deutsch cable, six-pin Deutsch cable, 16-pin HD/OBD II cable, USB cable, quick-start guide and carrying case.

Display language can be selected from English, Spanish and French, with data readouts in English or metric. The HDS 200 meets SAE J1587/J1708 and J1939 standards and specifications.

