Car-O-Liner Provides Equipment, Training for Toyota’s New North American Headquarters

Toyota’s new North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, features state-of-the collision repair equipment from Car-O-Liner.

Car-O-Liner’s local distributor in Texas installed the latest frame-straightening, three-dimensional measuring and universal anchoring equipment at the new headquarters, which spans a 100-acre campus.

Once the equipment was installed, Car-O-Liner experts held a comprehensive training session for Toyota employees. Now, as Toyota collision technicians come on board, they will receive hands-on training on Car-O-Liner equipment.

“Car-O-liner has provided us with excellent product support in our training facilities,” said Michael Kramarz of Toyota Motor North America.

Car-O-Liner’s OEM Training Facility Program currently provides equipment, along with training and maintenance/service, for three facilities across the country.

“We are pleased and honored to be part of Toyota’s new world-class facilities,” said Mark Weinmann, Car-O-Liner OEM account manager. “Thanks to a great team that included employees from Car-O-Liner and Toyota, the installation and training sessions went smoothly, and the equipment was up and running faster than anticipated.”