Body Shop Business
Business/Car-O-Liner
ago

Car-O-Liner Provides Equipment, Training for Toyota’s New North American Headquarters

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Assured Performance Announces Business Development Summit

Original One Parts Announces YETI Cooler Pre-Summer Sales Event

Car-O-Liner Provides Equipment, Training for Toyota’s New North American Headquarters

EPA Declares Obama-Era Vehicle Emissions Standards Too Stringent

Fix Auto World Appoints Harry Dhanjal as Global Strategic Developer

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Ford: ‘Substantial Variations’ in Aftermarket Hood, Bumper Brackets for F-150

State Farm’s Net Worth Nearly $100 Billion Despite 2017 Underwriting Loss

Hyundai Position Statement: Auto Body Shops Should Perform Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

2018 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Borrow Some Repairability Features from F-150

Toyota’s new North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, features state-of-the collision repair equipment from Car-O-Liner.

Car-O-Liner’s local distributor in Texas installed the latest frame-straightening, three-dimensional measuring and universal anchoring equipment at the new headquarters, which spans a 100-acre campus.

Once the equipment was installed, Car-O-Liner experts held a comprehensive training session for Toyota employees. Now, as Toyota collision technicians come on board, they will receive hands-on training on Car-O-Liner equipment.
“Car-O-liner has provided us with excellent product support in our training facilities,” said Michael Kramarz of Toyota Motor North America.

Car-O-Liner’s OEM Training Facility Program currently provides equipment, along with training and maintenance/service, for three facilities across the country.

“We are pleased and honored to be part of Toyota’s new world-class facilities,” said Mark Weinmann, Car-O-Liner OEM account manager. “Thanks to a great team that included employees from Car-O-Liner and Toyota, the installation and training sessions went smoothly, and the equipment was up and running faster than anticipated.”

Show Full Article