CARSTAR Wyatt’s Collision Repair Opens in Gibson City, Ill.

CARSTAR announced it has welcomed CARSTAR Wyatt’s Collision Repair of Gibson City, Ill., owned by Ken Wyatt, to the CARSTAR family.

CARSTAR Wyatt’s Collision Repair provides comprehensive services from full auto collision repair to small dent and ding fixes, storm damage repair, paintless dent repair and paint jobs. Located in downstate Illinois, CARSTAR Wyatt’s specializes in all makes and models of cars along with SUVs, pickup trucks and crossover vehicles.

The CARSTAR location offers towing, customer pickup and delivery, and rental vehicles through Enterprise.

Wyatt grew up in the collision repair industry alongside his father, and managed a large MSO company for 15 years before stepping out and purchasing his own collision repair shop in 2006.

“I looked at the future and what I want to accomplish, and realized I needed a partner on the path to success,” said Wyatt. “Joining CARSTAR has been worth the return. They are helping me grow in an ever-changing industry where technology is key. We are working with CARSTAR for future growth, improved relationships with insurance companies and advanced training for our technicians and possibly a multiple location in the future.”

Added CARSTAR North America President Michael Macaluso, “We are proud to welcome Ken Wyatt and CARSTAR Wyatt’s Collision Repair to the CARSTAR family. His experience, passion for the industry and commitment to delivering the highest-quality collision repair and excellent customer service make him an ideal member of the CARSTAR team.”

For more information visit www.carstar.com.