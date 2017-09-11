Chief Introduces MultiMig 190 Welder for Mild-Steel Repairs

Chief rounds out its welding lineup with the new MultiMig 190 welder, an entry-level model for low-carbon-steel welding.

The 220-volt transformer-based welder has the power to perform both structural and sheet-metal repairs.

With three control dials for wire speed, temperature and time, plus a built-in wire-speed and temperature reference chart, the MultiMig 190 is easy to operate, according to the company. The unit is mounted on an integrated cart for easy mobility around the shop, and comes fully assembled.

“Many shops frown on 110-volt welders because they lack the power necessary for proper steel structural repair welding,” said Mickey Swartz, vice president of global product management for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group. “Since a good portion of the 250 million cars on the road today still contain mild steel, our customers were clamoring for an affordable 220-volt welder like the MultiMig 190 that they could devote to simple steel repairs. With the MultiMig 190 added to our equipment portfolio, Chief now offers a full range of welders, from basic up to the most state-of-the-art inverter/pulse welders for aluminum welding and brazing.”

The MultiMig 190 comes with a welding torch and grounding cable so it is immediately ready to start welding 0.6 mm to 0.8 mm steel weld wire.

To learn more about the Chief MultiMig 190 mild-steel welder, visit www.chiefautomotive.com/welding/aluminum-welders/multimig-190/, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262.