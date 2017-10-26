Chief Packages Computerized Measuring with Alignment

To help collision repair shops improve cycle times, productivity and profitability, Chief has introduced LaserLockAlign, the only combination computerized measuring and wheel alignment system.

Chief will feature LaserLockAlign in its SEMA Show booth no. 10122. For introductory pricing and other show specials, visit info.chiefautomotive.com/sema-show-2017. The SEMA Show runs Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LaserLockAlign combines Chief’s LaserLock Live Mapping measuring system with its new C3080 3D wheel alignment system to create a versatile equipment package that can be used as needed throughout the shop. LaserLockAlign lets technicians easily measure and document collision damage; monitor changes in real-time during pulling; perform four-wheel alignments; and document all repairs – right in their own shops.

“Body shops can take control of their cycle times and improve their profitability by doing wheel alignments in-house instead of sending them out,” said Lee Daugherty, director of collision sales, the Americas, for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “LaserLockAlign’s low price and versatility makes it easy for any collision repair shop to start performing wheel alignments.”

Learn more about bringing alignment in-house by downloading the free “Guide to Wheel Alignment Systems” at info.chiefautomotive.com/wheel-service-alignment-guide.

Unlike most wheel alignment systems, LaserLockAlign is completely portable and compatible with any frame rack, four-post lift or scissor lift at any height. It does not require a dedicated bay or a minimum bay size for performing alignments — there are no space-hogging towers necessary. Use it in the estimating bay for more accurate and efficient blueprinting, on the frame rack or bench to quickly follow frame repairs with alignment, or in virtually any other bay where a quick check or alignment might be needed.

LaserLockAlign’s C3080 3D aligner can provide an alignment reading in just eight seconds. It is equipped with fixed cameras with automatic target search and recognition, tire-grabbing clamps and remote-controlled sensors. Its exclusive lightweight targets have no electronic components inside and require no maintenance. The patented measuring heads feature swiveling cameras that automatically find the targets placed on the vehicle’s wheels. They have LED signal repeaters that flash intermittently during the alignment so technicians can open vehicle doors without interfering with the alignment process.

For computerized measuring, LaserLockAlign can simultaneously measure more vehicle reference points in real time than any other system. It can map an entire vehicle at once, making it possible to repair vehicles with diamond or twist damage, as well as frames with both front and rear damage. The Live Mapping allows technicians to measure and monitor dimensional changes as they occur during pulling, so there’s no need to recalibrate after every pull, and there’s less risk of putting more damage into a vehicle.

“We believe that every collision-damaged vehicle should be measured and checked for alignment before repairs begin,” Daugherty says. “LaserLockAlign makes it easier for estimators and technicians to identify visible and hidden damage, as well as to document in advance if a wheel alignment will be required.”

For more details, stop by Chief booth no. 10122, visit www.chiefautomotive.com, contact your local Chief distributor, or call (800) 445-9262.

Chief is also active on Twitter (twitter.com/ChiefAutomotive) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/ChiefAutomotive). For video, visit chiefautomotive.com/video-library.