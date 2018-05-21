CIECA Webcast to Cover Photo Estimating

On May 24, the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will present its next “CIECAst,” on the topic of photo estimating.

The webinar will discuss why photo estimating has become so prevalent, and will cover its impact on business and the steps to take when implementing the process.

CIECA has established a standards development committee to address the technical aspects of photo estimating.

The CIECAast will run from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern time.

