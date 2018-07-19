Fourth Annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days to be Held Sept. 14-16

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced that the 4th Annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 14-16. More than 800 collision repairers and other industry professionals are expected to attend.

“This show is absolutely going to blow people away,” said Burl Richards, president of ABAT. “We are bringing the ‘best’ to this show so shops can get all the information to do a safe repair and get paid for it.”

The show will begin Thursday afternoon with a national association meeting in an interactive roundtable format to discuss how associations can be more effective and bring about a call to action to work closely together to achieve industry goals. On Thursday night, there will be a cocktail reception and dinner. Last year’s gathering at Billy Bob’s was a huge hit, and 2018 promises to top that.

On Saturday, Texas attorney Todd Tracy will exhibit his three Honda Fit crash test cars on the show floor.

“The show will be packed with unique offerings this year,” said Jill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT. “The trade show floor will feature an OE showcase called ‘Gasoline Alley,’ the 3M demo semi truck, unique cars, celebrity appearances and so much more. Exhibits are bigger and better this year, bringing equipment, cars and more technology to the floor. The very popular Friday night welcome reception brings more surprises for attendees to prove they have what it takes. Saturday will be the first Texas Auto Body Trade Show Classic Car Show. This incredible display of the ‘classics’ will be right outside the showroom floor, and attendees will have the chance to vote their favorites into the final judging.”

This year, Texas is bringing more important education to shops and especially technicians.

“Technicians are invited at no charge, and we are looking forward to a very technician-centric show,” said Tuggle.

Added Richards, “This education program is designed so that all segments of the industry will leave the event with knowledge and enthusiasm, and to know where you are going and that you are not alone.”.

For more information, visit www.abat.us.