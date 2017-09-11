Symach Names Gary Lyons Project Manager for North America

Symach, a Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer of spray booths and paint-curing systems, has appointed Gary Lyons as Symach project manager for North America.

Lyons, who brings 14 years of experience in construction, project management and technical data support, has collaborated with Symach in the commissioning of several new body shop projects in the past 18 months, according to the company.

Lyons will provide technical support for Symach’s North American customers during the installation of new body shops, as well as maintenance duties, the company noted.

“It’s exciting to be involved with Symach in their revolutionary development of new technology in the body shop world,” Lyons said. “I believe Symach’s process is the future of the collision repair industry.”

The appointment of Lyons will provide “effective on-site support to [Symach] customers and give them a quicker response to their needs,” the company said.