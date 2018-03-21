Martin Senour Paints Expands Pro//BASE Certification Courses Offered in Q2 Training Schedule
Martin Senour Paints has announced its 2018 second-quarter training schedule, with an expanded selection of Pro//BASE certification training courses to be held in Dallas, Philadelphia and Reno.
The curriculum is designed to provide collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field. Shop owners, managers and technicians, as well as NAPA jobbers, will learn about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity, according to Martin Senour Paints.
“The most successful collision repair professionals are constantly developing and learning new ways to boost efficiency and enhance customer experience,” said Jeff Hartl, Martin Senour national sales director. “We deliver the training necessary for shops to ensure the consistent quality their customers expect.”
The second quarter’s offering continues the training focus on color adjustment and blending. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application.
All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.
There also are courses specifically designed for fleet refinishers and NAPA jobber personnel who service the collision repair marketplace, Martin Senour Paints noted.
Courses taught by Martin Senour professionals during the second quarter of 2018 include:
- Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification
- Painter Certification; Advanced Painter Certification
- Jobber Level 1 and Low-VOC Training
Q2 2018 Training Schedule
|Training
|Date
|Course Description
|Days
|Dallas
|5/21/2018
|Painter Certification
|2
|Dallas
|5/23/2018
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Dallas
|5/30/2018
|Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification
|2
|Dallas
|6/11/2018
|Jobber Level 1
|3
|Philadelphia
|4/16/2018
|Fleet FGP
|2
|Philadelphia
|5/1/2018
|Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification
|2
|Philadelphia
|5/3/2018
|Color Match Simplicity
|2
|Philadelphia
|6/25/2018
|Painter Certification
|2
|Philadelphia
|6/27/2018
|Advanced Painter Certification
|2
|Reno
|4/11/2018
|Jobber 1 National Rule
|3
|Reno
|4/16/2018
|Jobber 1 Low VOC
|3
|Reno
|4/23/2018
|Painter Certification
|2
|Reno
|4/25/2018
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Reno
|5/2/2018
|Fleet FGP
|2
|Reno
|6/4/2018
|Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification
|2
|Reno
|6/6/2018
|Pro//BASE Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Reno
|6/11/2018
|Vortex Waterborne Painter Certification
|2
|Reno
|6/13/2018
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.