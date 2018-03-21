Martin Senour Paints Expands Pro//BASE Certification Courses Offered in Q2 Training Schedule

Martin Senour Paints has announced its 2018 second-quarter training schedule, with an expanded selection of Pro//BASE certification training courses to be held in Dallas, Philadelphia and Reno.

The curriculum is designed to provide collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field. Shop owners, managers and technicians, as well as NAPA jobbers, will learn about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity, according to Martin Senour Paints.

“The most successful collision repair professionals are constantly developing and learning new ways to boost efficiency and enhance customer experience,” said Jeff Hartl, Martin Senour national sales director. “We deliver the training necessary for shops to ensure the consistent quality their customers expect.”

The second quarter’s offering continues the training focus on color adjustment and blending. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application.

All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

There also are courses specifically designed for fleet refinishers and NAPA jobber personnel who service the collision repair marketplace, Martin Senour Paints noted.

Courses taught by Martin Senour professionals during the second quarter of 2018 include:

Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Painter Certification; Advanced Painter Certification

Jobber Level 1 and Low-VOC Training

Q2 2018 Training Schedule

Training Date Course Description Days Dallas 5/21/2018 Painter Certification 2 Dallas 5/23/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Dallas 5/30/2018 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Dallas 6/11/2018 Jobber Level 1 3 Philadelphia 4/16/2018 Fleet FGP 2 Philadelphia 5/1/2018 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 5/3/2018 Color Match Simplicity 2 Philadelphia 6/25/2018 Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 6/27/2018 Advanced Painter Certification 2 Reno 4/11/2018 Jobber 1 National Rule 3 Reno 4/16/2018 Jobber 1 Low VOC 3 Reno 4/23/2018 Painter Certification 2 Reno 4/25/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Reno 5/2/2018 Fleet FGP 2 Reno 6/4/2018 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Reno 6/6/2018 Pro//BASE Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Reno 6/11/2018 Vortex Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Reno 6/13/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 2

For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.