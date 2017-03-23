Martin Senour Paints Introduces Economy Virgin Wash Solvent

Body Shop Business
Few things can drag down a shop’s profitability like inadequate tool maintenance. For high-volume shops, using a spray gun to apply multiple colors and different products is a daily occurrence. A thorough cleaning of the gun lines is crucial to keep things moving on time.

The new Economy Virgin Wash Solvent from Martin Senour Paints is designed to keep shops running smooth and clean. As a 100-percent virgin product, this solvent eliminates the risk of contamination by clearing out traces of coatings between applications.

The Economy Virgin Wash Solvent can be used as a lacquer thinner or wash solvent for great performance with a cleaner appearance and less of the unpleasant odor typically associated with reclaimed thinners and solvents.

Exclusive to NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, the Economy Virgin Wash Solvent is available in three sizes: gallon, five-gallon pail and 53-gallon drum.

For more information, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.

