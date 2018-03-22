Masters Educational Services Announces Current Schedule of Collision Repair Management Classes

Masters Educational Services has a number of classes scheduled for 2018 so far.

Classes on the docket are:

March 23 – Cycle Time & Production Management https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=42954632462

April 16-19 – Bodyshop Management Essentials https://www.eventbrite.com/e/body-shop-management-essentials-galesburg-registration-40800042024

April 19-20 – Cycle Time & Production Management (only with management class) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cycle-time-production-management-with-triage-tickets-44160670755?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

April 30-May 3 – Bodyshop Management Essentials https://www.eventbrite.com/e/body-shop-management-essentials-galesburg-registration-40800080138



All of the classes listed above take place at the Masters facility in Galesburg, Ill. The training site “is the only permanent facility of its type in the U.S. dedicated to collision repair management education,” according to the Masters website.