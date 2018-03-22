Body Shop Business
Training/Masters Educational Services
ago

Masters Educational Services Announces Current Schedule of Collision Repair Management Classes

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CCC Open Shop Surpasses 500,000 Assignments on an Annualized Basis

Masters Educational Services Announces Current Schedule of Collision Repair Management Classes

AASP/NJ Celebrates Biggest NORTHEAST Show in Event’s 41-Year History

PPG MVP Business Solutions Announces Schedule for ‘Elevating the Customer Experience’ Class

2018 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Borrow Some Repairability Features from F-150

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

Masters Educational Services has a number of classes scheduled for 2018 so far.

Classes on the docket are:

All of the classes listed above take place at the Masters facility in Galesburg, Ill. The training site “is the only permanent facility of its type in the U.S. dedicated to collision repair management education,” according to the Masters website.

Show Full Article