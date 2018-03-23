Missouri’s Warrensburg Collision Welcomes Jill Szoo Wilson as e-Marketing Coordinator

Hired to the position of e-marketing coordinator, Jill Szoo Wilson is the newest member of the award-winning business team at Warrensburg Collision in Warrensburg, Mo.

Recognized most notably for her eight-year stint as Kansas City’s “price-chopper girl,” Wilson brings her on-camera skillset and creative writing prowess as playwright, poet and blogger to the business.

Her responsibilities will include launching social media campaigns, cultivating website content and making public appearances to promote the name and culture of Warrensburg Collision.

Wilson has been acting professionally for 15 years, appearing in dozens of local and regional commercials, independent films and acting on the professional stages of New Theatre Restaurant, American Heartland Theatre and the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. After graduating from UCM in 2001 with her BSE in Speech Communication and Theatre, she went on to earn her MFA in Acting and Directing for Theatre from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., in 2006.

“Life is about relationships, and businesses shouldn’t be any different,” Wilson said. “ Ultimately it’s not about what a body repair business does for a person’s possession, but rather how the care of that possession shows great respect for the person who owns it. Everyday I am impressed with the care and integrity with which Warrensburg Collision goes about their activity of repairing damaged vehicles. But the payoff isn’t making a busted car look and run like new; the payoff is the look on the face of the owner when they come to our shop and see their ‘baby’ emerge from ‘intensive care’, fully healthy, fully restored. That’s a story I’m excited to repeatedly tell.”

Wilson’s training and life experience have taken her on many adventures, from professional acting and directing, to teaching at four different colleges and universities across Missouri – including 10 years at UCM – to traveling to Poland with Eva Mozes Kor, a holocaust survivor, about whom she wrote the stage play, “Auschwitz and the Comedian.” Most recently, she has served as the web content manager for UCM’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Warrensburg Collision is a full-service collision center that has served the Warrensburg area since 2001. The I-CAR Gold Class facility has more than 13,000 square feet and offers the latest state-of-the-art equipment. Warrensburg Collision Manager Casey Lund implements lean business practices and empowers his employees to partner with him daily in making consistent and relevant improvements throughout their facility and business.