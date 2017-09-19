Polyvance Releases New 6450 Bumper Bag Plus

Polyvance’s new 6450 Bumper Bag Plus is a versatile tool for removing dents in plastic and sheet metal. This one product can be used in many different areas of the body shop.

The Bumper Bag Plus is unique in that it’s soft and pliable, which allows it to conform to the shape of the object it’s pressed against. It absorbs the energy of the force applied to it and prevents further damage to the area. Despite being soft and pliable, the Bumper Bag Plus is made from 70,000 pounds of webbing and is so tough it’s practically indestructible.

The Bumper Bag Plus can be used to take dents out of plastic bumpers and sheet metal, adjust the fit of adjoining sheet metal panels, and even cushion a jack saddle to eliminate the risk of damage to the subframe.

The Bumper Bag Plus is available at a suggested user price of $69.95.

For the benefit of its clients, Polyvance has uploaded an instructional video on the Bumper Bag Plus that highlights the versatility of the product to their YouTube channel. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.