Pro Spot Introduces New SP-5.3 MIG Welder

Pro Spot has introduced the new SP-5.3 three-phase double pulse MIG welder. The SP-5.3 is a collision repair tool derived from industrial standard welding machines. The microprocessor-controlled welder provides excellent welding performances on any material and any thickness, regardless of the welding time. Features include:

  • Three-phase
  • Multiprocess CC/CV
  • MIG/MAG double pulse function
  • Root welding function
  • Multiple welding processes
  • USB port for upgrades, parameter saves and diagnostics
  • LCD display provides full information to the operator
  • 12A minimum welding current allows for very thin aluminum welding
  • User defined memories
  • Multi-torch system

For more information, call (877) PRO-SPOT (776-7768) or visit www.prospot.com.

