Pro Spot Introduces New SP-5.3 MIG Welder

Pro Spot has introduced the new SP-5.3 three-phase double pulse MIG welder. The SP-5.3 is a collision repair tool derived from industrial standard welding machines. The microprocessor-controlled welder provides excellent welding performances on any material and any thickness, regardless of the welding time. Features include:

Three-phase

Multiprocess CC/CV

MIG/MAG double pulse function

Root welding function

Multiple welding processes

USB port for upgrades, parameter saves and diagnostics

LCD display provides full information to the operator

12A minimum welding current allows for very thin aluminum welding

User defined memories

Multi-torch system

For more information, call (877) PRO-SPOT (776-7768) or visit www.prospot.com.