Pro Spot Introduces New SP-5.3 MIG Welder
Pro Spot has introduced the new SP-5.3 three-phase double pulse MIG welder. The SP-5.3 is a collision repair tool derived from industrial standard welding machines. The microprocessor-controlled welder provides excellent welding performances on any material and any thickness, regardless of the welding time. Features include:
- Three-phase
- Multiprocess CC/CV
- MIG/MAG double pulse function
- Root welding function
- Multiple welding processes
- USB port for upgrades, parameter saves and diagnostics
- LCD display provides full information to the operator
- 12A minimum welding current allows for very thin aluminum welding
- User defined memories
- Multi-torch system
For more information, call (877) PRO-SPOT (776-7768) or visit www.prospot.com.