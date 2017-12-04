The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that online pre-registration for the NORTHEAST 2018 Automotive Services Show is open.

Scheduled for March 16-18, 2018, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., NORTHEAST 2018 will feature a second level of exhibitor booth space with the new NORTHEAST “Pavilion,” as well as a new educational series produced by the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA).

Registration is available at aaspnjnortheast.com.

Over the last half decade, NORTHEAST has become the country’s largest and fastest-growing regional automotive trade show, according to AASP/NJ.

“We’re very excited for all of the new additions to the 2018 show,” AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee said. “From the education to the vendors to the networking, if you’re in this industry, you can’t miss NORTHEAST. My advice is to sign up as soon as you can.”

For the latest on NORTHEAST 2018, visit aaspnjnortheast.com, or check out the trade show on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.