SEMA Student Career Day Cultivates Next Generation of Automotive Aftermarket Employees

The automotive aftermarket is growing, and there’s a never-ending need for qualified employees.

That’s the backdrop for the second annual Student Career Day, which gathers SEMA Show exhibitors and students during one of the world’s largest automotive trade shows.

Held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the Student Career Day will include hundreds of high school and college students from across the country and more than 60 SEMA Show exhibitors.

“Student Career Day is unique in that we focus solely on the automotive industry and bring students who are passionate about the automotive aftermarket,” said SEMA Senior Director of Education Zane Clark. “Many times, career fairs are limited to local opportunities and represent a number of industries. At the SEMA Student Career Day, all participating companies are specific to the automotive aftermarket and represent a national footprint. Further, it is held against the backdrop of the SEMA Show, where students get the opportunity to learn more about our industry and experience it first-hand.”

The 2016 program included more than 40 companies and 650 students, many of whom were offered jobs from the event.

“It was exciting to meet the next generation of our industry and see their enthusiasm for what we do,” said ididit’s Kimberly Johnson, who participated in last year’s inaugural event. “They were all well-prepared, confident and educated about our companies. I highly recommend that all SEMA member companies participate in SEMA Career Day.”

Companies that sign up for Student Career Day to meet the future generation of the automotive aftermarket industry are provided a table, chairs and basic signage. To register or for more information, email Clark at [email protected].