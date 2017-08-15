Supplement Announces New Retained Agreement with APEX Automotive Paint Exchange

Supplement, an Irvine, Calif.-based strategic and financial advisory firm, announced a new retained engagement with the APEX Automotive Paint Exchange.

APEX is a business performance group comprised of independent multi-location automotive paint distributors. The group was formed to help owners of automotive paint distribution companies improve the financial and strategic performance of their business in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“What immediately drew me to APEX was the quality of the business owners in the group,” said Brad Mewes, founder of Supplement. “Each one of these owners is focused on growing and expanding their business. They represent the best of the industry, and I’m honored they selected me.”

APEX engaged in a formal search, interviewing and vetting multiple candidates before settling on Mewes.

“We really believe there was only one candidate that demonstrated extensive knowledge of our industry; someone we all believe we will benefit from as our moderator,” said Steven Choiniere, a longtime APEX member. “We are excited to have Brad on our team.”

Membership in APEX is exclusive and by invitation only. Members meet three times a year, agree to a strict code of conduct, share detailed financial data and identify best practices. Accountability is a critical component of the success of the group, and group members do not shy away from tough conversations.

The group is currently planning its September 2017 meeting in St. Thomas. If you are interested in participating, contact Mewes at http://supp-co.com/20Group.