Surf City Garage Introduces Next-Generation ClayZilla XL

Surf City Garage has introduced its next-generation ClayZilla XL, an all-in-one clay bar replacement and scratch eliminator system.

ClayZilla XL is designed to restore a vehicle’s paint at a fraction of a clay bar’s cost. ClayZilla XL uses replaceable ZillaPads, each of which last five times longer than a clay bar, according to the company.

The kit includes the ergonomic ClayZilla hand-held tool; a replaceable ZillaPad; a Scratch Eliminator pad; and an 8-ounce bottle of Wipe-Out Scratch Eliminator.

ClayZilla is available directly from Surf City Garage; from Walmart, Pep Boys and amazon.com in the United States; and in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia.