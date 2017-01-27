Body Shop Business
Products/UniCure
ago

UniCure 1004P Semi-Downdraft Prep Station Adds Flexibility to Paint Operations

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

UniCure 1004P Semi-Downdraft Prep Station Adds Flexibility to Paint Operations

Study: Autonomous Vehicles Would Save Billions of Dollars for World Economies

CREF Invites Collision School Programs to Apply for Makeover Grants

Spanesi Americas Distributors Receive Awards and Recognition for 2016 Activities

Collision Industry Foundation Gives to Flood Victim in West Virginia

SEMA VIDEO: Celette

BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop's Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish

QuoteWizard Ranks States with Best and Worst Drivers

The UNI1004P from UniCure is pressurized and comes with a heated air make-up system to add even more functionality. The semi-downdraft design does not require the installation of a pit.

Whether you’re preparing the vehicle to go into the paint booth, painting a small job or simply painting parts off the vehicle, the system will add flexibility to your operation.

Visit www.spraybooths.com or call (800) 868-3033 for more information.

Show Full Article