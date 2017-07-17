Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

World’s First Driverless Electric Racing Car Displayed in Times Square

Roborace, which describes itself as the world’s first driverless electric racing series, hosted a showcase of the world’s first driverless electric racing car – Robocar – in New York City’s Times Square.

The July 14 exhibition kicked off Roborace’s weekend at the inaugural FIA Formula E Qualcomm NYC ePrix Championship in Brooklyn, where the company will be performing demonstrations of autonomous vehicle technology using its development prototype car, DevBot.

Designed by Roborace Chief Design Officer Daniel Simon – best known for his work on the sci-fi films “Tron: Legacy” and “Oblivion” – Robocar is powered by Nvidia’s Drive PX2 AI car computing platform and uses a number of technologies to drive itself, including lidar, radar, artificial intelligence cameras, ultrasonic sensors, optical speed sensors, GNSS positioning and more.

“We’re thrilled to mark Roborace’s U.S. debut with a showcase of our beautiful Robocar in the iconic Times Square,” said Denis Sverdlov, CEO of Roborace. “Driverless and electric technologies will be extremely important in cities like New York City, and Roborace is bringing them into the public’s consciousness.”

Simon added: “One of the core ideas of autonomous driving is to solve traffic, and to see the Robocar surrounded by the congested streets of Times Square is a great reminder of those goals.”

