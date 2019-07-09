Registration for 2019 Texas Auto Body Trade Show Now Open

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) has announced that online pre-registration is now open for the 2019 Texas Auto Body Trade Show, which will take place Sept. 20-21 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

For the first time in the event’s history, the association has partnered with Thomas Greco Publishing, Inc. – the team behind Texas Automotive and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show – to elevate the show’s presence in the industry and take it to the next level.

“This year’s show will be bigger than ever before, so there will be more people to network with,” said Burl Richards, president of ABAT. “With technology changing so quickly, you need to get educated and know what’s going on in the industry. You’re going to walk away from this show with information that you can utilize the first day you go back to work.”

Those who have attended the show in the past can expect big and positive advancements in this year’s education schedule.

“Over the years, we’ve gone through a lot of different evolutions in the balance between the trade show and the educational component,” said Jill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT. “This started off years ago as an educational event and morphed into a trade show. Now, with our trade show growing with more exhibitors, we’ve made a lot of changes to our education program to keep the number of attendees on the exhibitor floor steady at all times.”

The updated educational format will include shortened course times, concurrently running classes and caps on the number of people who can attend each offering. Topics discussed will cover everything from improving customer service to receiving more adequate compensation for performing OEM procedures.

During “How to Get Paid for Your Work: Receiving Proper Compensation for Proper Repairs,” certified auto appraiser and Texas Automotive “Ask the Expert” writer Robert McDorman (Auto Claim Specialists) will lead attendees through techniques and strategies for shops to successfully receive proper compensation for performing repairs to OEM specifications, using real-world examples from his experiences out in the field.



During “Use BillableGenie to Get Paid for More Procedures at Better Rates,” veteran Texas Auto Body Trade Show presenters Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research (NABR) will discuss BillableGenie, which Sam describes as “the industry’s first researchable database of actual repair data from actual insurer-written and -paid estimates.”

Other Texas Auto Body Trade Show speakers slated to appear include (but are not limited to) Shawn Collins (3M), Ron Reichen (Precision Body & Paint) and Burl Richards.

From exhibitors showcasing the latest in automotive technology to seminars that will guarantee greater success in the field, the 2019 Texas Auto Body Trade Show will provide attendees with an experience they will not find anywhere else in the Lone Star State.

To pre-register, visithttps://ibk.nyc/tab. For more information, visit abat.us/events/2019tradeshow.