2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)
Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.
FOCUS Advisors announced that their client, Master Collision Group, which operates four shops in Minneapolis and was in the process of acquiring a fifth location, was acquired by Quality Collision Group of Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Number 9 is FOCUS Advisors Analyzes Gerber Acquisition of Collision Works
FOCUS Advisors offered some analysis on the sale of the 35-location Collision Works MSO to Gerber Collision & Glass, which it felt was illustrative of how large MSOs were creating value for their owners.
Number 8 is Crash Champions Acquires Eight Leading Repair Shops in Midwest
Crash Champions announced it closed out the month of April with the acquisition of eight leading repair shops throughout Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Number 7 is Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers
According to an Oct. 12, 2021 filing with the SEC, AutoNation, Inc. announced that it entered into a commercial arrangement with Caliber Holdings LLC to transfer ownership of up to 17 of the company’s collision centers to Caliber.
Number 6 is Driven Brands Collision Reports Strong Performance in 2021
Driven Brands Collision (ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA) announced strong operational performance across its three brands while adding 57 new stores in the first half of 2021.
Number 5 is Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans
Adam Aiello and Mike Fitzpatrick were highlighted as success stories coming out of Mission To Hire, a hiring initiative that Service King launched in 2015 with the goal of hiring at least 500 U.S. Armed Forces veterans, their spouses or active-duty personnel within the next five years.
Number 4 is Classic Collision Announces Second Acquisition in California
Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Schiro’s Collision Repair, with one location in Chatsworth, Calif., and one location in North Hollywood, Calif.
Number 3 is Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers
Classic Collision announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.
Number 2 is Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition
Classic Collision announced its newest acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington, bringing its total number of repair centers nationwide to 100.
Number 1 is Crash Champions: Celebrating Women in the Collision Industry
Rachel Hutfless, chief client officer of Crash Champions, and Natalie Zajc, vice president of marketing of Crash Champions, discussed the opportunities they have had to grow and succeed at the multi-shop operator.