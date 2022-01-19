2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

FOCUS Advisors announced that their client, Master Collision Group, which operates four shops in Minneapolis and was in the process of acquiring a fifth location, was acquired by Quality Collision Group of Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Number 9 is FOCUS Advisors Analyzes Gerber Acquisition of Collision Works

FOCUS Advisors offered some analysis on the sale of the 35-location Collision Works MSO to Gerber Collision & Glass, which it felt was illustrative of how large MSOs were creating value for their owners.

Number 8 is Crash Champions Acquires Eight Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions announced it closed out the month of April with the acquisition of eight leading repair shops throughout Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.