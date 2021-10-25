Connect with us

3M Introduces Cubitron II Net Abrasives

This family of net abrasives is designed to help reduce dust in the air from sanding.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

3M introduces 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives to help improve the overall productivity, efficiency and cleanliness of body shops. This family of net abrasives is designed to help reduce dust in the air from sanding by delivering two times the cut rate and two times the life of other leading net abrasive families.

As body shops increasingly focus on cleaner workspaces and removing in-air contaminants, 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives build on two decades of innovation to help enable a cleaner shop environment with the intent to offer the most comprehensive dust extraction solutions to the collision industry across the globe.

3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives’ open net structure provide a virtually dust-free environment (95%-plus highly efficient dust extraction performance). The 3M Hookit (hook-and-loop) attachment allows unused portions of the abrasive to be easily used on the next job.

“Through 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives, we are reinventing abrasives with innovative net technology built with our patented Precision Shaped Grain mineral, so technicians no longer have to choose between peak performance and dust extraction when sanding – there is no more compromising,” said Daniel Rodriguez, global product marketing manager at 3M.

3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives are versatile and compatible with any dust extraction equipment. When paired with a dust extraction unit, like the Total Automotive Sanding System, there is a reduction of dust in the air from sanding. Removing dust at the source helps lead to less in-air dust related contaminants, less rework and cleanup time, improved cycle time, process efficiency and technician mobility within the body shop.

For more information on 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives, visit 3MCollision.com/Net. For more information on the Total Automotive Sanding System, visit 3MCollision.com/Festool.

