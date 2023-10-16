AASP/NJ Annual Meeting to Feature Comedian Rich Vos

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its annual meeting set for Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J., will feature a special appearance by legendary New Jersey comedian Rich Vos.

Vos has made over 100 television appearances on a variety of channels, including HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime, Starz and Comedy Central. He was a regular guest on the Opie & Anthony radio show and has produced and starred in documentaries, served as a writer for the Academy Awards and hosted Woodstock 99. Vos also hosts the hit podcast “My Wife Hates Me” with his comedian wife, Bonnie McFarlane.

“This is a great opportunity to get together with fellow members, sit back, relax and have some laughs,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of the AASP/NJ. “I have been a fan of Rich Vos for more than 20 years. He’s hysterical! I’m very excited he’s doing this show for us, and I encourage everyone to come out, unwind and enjoy a fun night with AASP/NJ.”

AASP/NJ will also conduct its annual board of directors elections during this event, which will be followed by the presentation of the 2023 Russ Robson Scholarship Award (given annually to an up-and-coming employee of a member shop) and the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award (given to a member shop that has made outstanding contributions to the association and the industry at-large).

Member shops in good standing pay one fee of $35 to attend, while non-members pay $75 each. Dinner will be included.

“To go to a club and see Rich Vos would cost you at least $100 per person,“ Cataldo said. “At our annual meeting, not only will you get a chance to see a legendary comic but also enjoy a full dinner, have some drinks and hang out with your peers. It’s a no-brainer.”

For more information about the annual meeting or how to become a member of AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.