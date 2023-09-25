 AASP/NJ Celebrates Return of Lou Scoras Annual Golf Outing

The AASP/NJ recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., bringing members of the automotive community together on the green for the first time in years while honoring the memory of the late shop owner and association leader.

“It was so wonderful to once again experience a day on the green with the community,“ said Charles Bryant, executive director of the AASP/NJ. “Everyone I spoke to told me what a great event it was. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect. The new location was just beautiful. Wonderful prizes were given away. Everyone left happy. It was an amazing day that will be talked about for quite some time.” 

Congratulations to first-place team Jeff Elder, Pat Haughey, Gene Shuberda and Chris Huneke (score of 55); second-place team Rod Cameron, Jon Carter, Willie Hutchinson and Mike Padula (58); and third-place team Louis Mastropasqua, Doug North, Keith Lindsley and Paul Pereira (63). Other winners included Rod Cameron (closest to the pin) and Tom Grabowski (longest drive). 

AASP/NJ thanks the following sponsors for helping to make this event a success:

Platinum Sponsors

Albert Kemperle, Inc.

The Amato Agency/World Insurance Associates

Gold Sponsor

Ciocca Parts Warehouse

Silver Sponsor

Metropolitan Car-o-Liner

Bronze Sponsor

Central Paint

Lunch Sponsor

Ultimate Collision

Dinner Sponsor

Auto Body Distributing Co.

Refreshment Cart Sponsor

Livingston Collision

Hole in One Contest Sponsor

Indasa USA

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor

Fenix Parts

Closest to the Pin Contest Sponsors

Sherwin-Williams

DeBeer 

Hole & Prize Sponsors

Alliance Payment Solutions

Auto Body Distributing Co.

Boonton Auto Parts

Conicelli Toyota/Conicelli Auto Group

Crest East Coast

Douglas Auto Group

Hertz

Innovative Solutions & Technology

Livingston Collision

Michaelson Foreign & Domestic Car Parts

Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group

New Jersey Automotive/Greco Publishing

NJGCA

NUCAR

Ocean Bay Auto Body

PartsKick

Rosenthal Automotive

Snap-on

Spark Underwriters. 

For more information on AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.

