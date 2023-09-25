AASP/NJ Celebrates Return of Lou Scoras Annual Golf Outing

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., bringing members of the automotive community together on the green for the first time in years while honoring the memory of the late shop owner and association leader.
“It was so wonderful to once again experience a day on the green with the community,“ said Charles Bryant, executive director of the AASP/NJ. “Everyone I spoke to told me what a great event it was. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect. The new location was just beautiful. Wonderful prizes were given away. Everyone left happy. It was an amazing day that will be talked about for quite some time.”
Congratulations to first-place team Jeff Elder, Pat Haughey, Gene Shuberda and Chris Huneke (score of 55); second-place team Rod Cameron, Jon Carter, Willie Hutchinson and Mike Padula (58); and third-place team Louis Mastropasqua, Doug North, Keith Lindsley and Paul Pereira (63). Other winners included Rod Cameron (closest to the pin) and Tom Grabowski (longest drive).
AASP/NJ thanks the following sponsors for helping to make this event a success:
Platinum Sponsors
Albert Kemperle, Inc.
The Amato Agency/World Insurance Associates
Gold Sponsor
Ciocca Parts Warehouse
Silver Sponsor
Metropolitan Car-o-Liner
Bronze Sponsor
Central Paint
Lunch Sponsor
Ultimate Collision
Dinner Sponsor
Auto Body Distributing Co.
Refreshment Cart Sponsor
Livingston Collision
Hole in One Contest Sponsor
Indasa USA
Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
Fenix Parts
Closest to the Pin Contest Sponsors
Sherwin-Williams
DeBeer
Hole & Prize Sponsors
Alliance Payment Solutions
Auto Body Distributing Co.
Boonton Auto Parts
Conicelli Toyota/Conicelli Auto Group
Crest East Coast
Douglas Auto Group
Hertz
Innovative Solutions & Technology
Livingston Collision
Michaelson Foreign & Domestic Car Parts
Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group
New Jersey Automotive/Greco Publishing
NJGCA
NUCAR
Ocean Bay Auto Body
PartsKick
Rosenthal Automotive
Snap-on
Spark Underwriters.
For more information on AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.