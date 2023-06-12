 AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

In an article in New Jersey Automotive, an attorney shares his concerns that the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) official publication, New Jersey Automotive, recently called out the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOB), asking whether it is protecting insurers or consumers.

An article in New Jersey Automotive titled “Is the NJ DOBI Protecting Insurers or Consumers?” includes insight from an attorney who has interacted with DOBI on behalf of numerous clients. He shares his concerns that DOBI did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth. He found that DOBI displayed a lack of interest in investigating the auto repair issues insurers are taking advantage of that are affecting consumers. He also shares his experience with record requests regarding violations of New Jersey’s Unfair Claims Settlement Practices which had distressing results. 

“Clearly the state is unwilling to do the job funded by taxpayers and protect the consumer,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “This issue impacts our entire industry, but more importantly, it creates safety concerns for every driver in the state.” 

To view the article, click here.

The AASP/NJ continues to monitor the situation and welcomes shop owners to share their stories via the AASP/NJ hotline at (732) 922-8909. Collision repair professionals also have the opportunity to discuss their experiences and related issues in person when AASP/NJ presents “Understanding the Laws and Regulations Governing Auto Repair and Auto Body Shops” on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. To register for the meeting and for more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.com.

