AASP/NJ Releases Details of Free Virtual NORTHEAST Show

Following the recent decision by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) to cancel their in-person 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the association has released preliminary details on what the virtual version of this year’s event will entail.

Click Here to Read More

The free virtual NORTHEAST 2020 (originally scheduled for March 20-22, then postponed to August 21-23 prior to cancellation) will enable attendees to visit exhibitors’ virtual “booth” pages online, view product information and videos, and even schedule virtual meetings with vendors. This will occur on a dedicated link that will be available beginning at 5 p.m. EST on Aug. 21 on the NORTHEAST website.

On-demand tuition-based Collision P.R.E.P. educational sessions (presented by the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association) will also be available in conjunction with the virtual NORTHEAST 2020, available for registration the weekend of Aug. 21-23. The virtual trade show itself is free for attendees.

Show hours will proceed as originally scheduled: Friday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Aug. 21-23, attendees will enter the virtual show simply by entering the email address used to register for the event. (NOTE: If you previously pre-registered for a badge for the in-person version of NORTHEAST, your data will carry over and there is no need to register again. Simply sign in using the same email address as was used in your initial pre-registration.) Those wishing to sign up for the virtual show who have not already signed up for NORTHEAST may do so by visiting aaspnjnortheast.com and clicking on “pre-registration.”