AASP/NJ Releases Details of Free Virtual NORTHEAST Show

Following the recent decision by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) to cancel their in-person 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the association has released preliminary details on what the virtual version of this year’s event will entail.
The free virtual NORTHEAST 2020 (originally scheduled for March 20-22, then postponed to August 21-23 prior to cancellation) will enable attendees to visit exhibitors’ virtual “booth” pages online, view product information and videos, and even schedule virtual meetings with vendors. This will occur on a dedicated link that will be available beginning at 5 p.m. EST on Aug. 21 on the NORTHEAST website.
On-demand tuition-based Collision P.R.E.P. educational sessions (presented by the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association) will also be available in conjunction with the virtual NORTHEAST 2020, available for registration the weekend of Aug. 21-23. The virtual trade show itself is free for attendees.
Show hours will proceed as originally scheduled: Friday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 21-23, attendees will enter the virtual show simply by entering the email address used to register for the event. (NOTE: If you previously pre-registered for a badge for the in-person version of NORTHEAST, your data will carry over and there is no need to register again. Simply sign in using the same email address as was used in your initial pre-registration.) Those wishing to sign up for the virtual show who have not already signed up for NORTHEAST may do so by visiting aaspnjnortheast.com and clicking on “pre-registration.”
“We are really excited about the virtual show,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “With the cancellation of the in-person show this year, we looked for a new way to get our exhibitors in direct contact with our attendees so that 2020 wouldn’t be a lost year. It obviously won’t be the same as face to face, but we are thrilled to provide an effective alternative at no additional cost to our attendees or exhibitors.”
Exhibitors have been invited to begin populating their virtual booth pages in preparation for the virtual NORTHEAST 2020, but are encouraged to contact event management at [email protected] with any questions.
To learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org. For more information on NORTHEAST, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.