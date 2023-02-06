 AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the return of its Young Tech of Year award ceremony, which will take place during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show March 17-19, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters — employed by a member shop for less than five years — with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their toolkit toward a successful future. A generous annual $5,000 donation from the Utica National Group Foundation (with the help of World Insurance Associates) makes the awards possible. 

“We are so grateful to continue the tradition of presenting the Young Technician Awards at NORTHEAST for a third year,” said Ken Miller, board member of the AASP/NJ. “The expense of tools and equipment can really pose a challenge for those just starting out. Thanks to the generosity of Utica National Group Foundation with the assistance of World Insurance Associates, we are able to help position the next generation of collision repairers toward a successful career in this industry.” 

AASP/NJ’s Scholarship Committee is currently accepting nominations from member shops in good standing. The deadline to submit an application is March 3, 2023. If you are an AASP/NJ member shop who would like to nominate an employee, contact the AASP/NJ Administrative Office at [email protected] or call (973) 667-6922. 

For more information on NORTHEAST, visit aaspnjnortheast.com

