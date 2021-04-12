The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a virtual membership meeting, “Get Paid for More of Your Work at Labor Rates YOU Deserve,” on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event will feature Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research (NABR).

The Valenzuelas, creators of the Variable Rate System, will reveal a variety of significant profit opportunities for New Jersey body shops in regard to insurer/customer-paid labor rates and not-included procedures. They will provide a readout of the latest LaborRateHero Labor Rate Survey data for New Jersey and demonstrate several new developments in NABR’s BillableGenie software. Attendees will also learn about NABR’s new LaborRateHero.com website, which represents a tremendous breakthrough for the collision repair industry by achieving a new level of labor rate pricing transparency and creating a new model for measuring and reporting market-based labor rates across the country.

“Knowledge is power,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “How many shop owners have been in the position where an insurer tells them, ‘Show me others paying that, and we will consider it’? When you get involved with [NABR’s] Variable Rate System, it opens your world up – to not only your area but the rest of the country. When an insurer says, ‘We don’t pay for that,’ you can go into the VRS and show them that not only do they pay for it but exactly what they paid on each claim. In today’s day and age, things are not a cost of doing business anymore; everything has changed. So, when you can see what they paid others firsthand, why wouldn’t they pay it to you? Having that information is where the strength comes in.”