AASP/NJ to Host Right to Repair and Legislative Discussion Dec. 17

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced they will host a virtual membership meeting on Dec. 17 via Zoom that will focus on the efforts behind the recently passed Massachusetts Right to Repair Law ballot measure as well as local legislative efforts and how they apply to New Jersey.

The association will welcome Tommy Hickey, director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, and Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, executive director of AASP/Massachusetts, who will share the steps behind the recently passed ballot measure in Massachusetts that will update the state’s Right to Repair law to provide independent repair and service facilities with greater access to OEM repair information. They will also provide insight into what AASP/NJ members can do in support of A1659, otherwise known as the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act.

Dennis Cataldo, Jr., of D&M Auto Body, Old Bridge and collision chairman of AASP/NJ, believes that passage of the Massachusetts ballot measure, which earned more than two million votes in the state on Nov. 3, is a critical win for the independent automotive repair and service industry.

“Manufacturers want to make this technology proprietary, and the measure passed in Massachusetts allows independent shops access to that information,” said Cataldo. “This sets a template that could and should be applied to other states as well.”

Added AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision Repair, Edison), “That information has to be available to us. The shops have a shared liability with the technicians – and can be held accountable for improper repairs. Ignorance is not going to be a defense; excuses are not going to work in the future, especially with more autonomous cars coming with lane departure sensors, pedestrian sensors and cameras. This industry is changing at a shockingly rapid pace. Access to the evolving repair information is crucial for even the best of the best to keep up.”