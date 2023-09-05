AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersery (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting two fun-filled events in September that will feature education, camaraderie and good times.

First, the automotive and collision repair community will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a fun day on the green as the long-awaited return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing gets underway at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the 16th annual iteration of the popular event returns at a new location where golfers can enjoy the immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed golf course. The event will once again be held in memory of Lou Scoras, the late former AASP/NJ member and Holmdel Auto Body shop owner. As has always been tradition, a portion of the proceeds from the golf outing will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund.

The day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Following time on the green, the gathering will continue at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes.

On Sept. 27, the AASP/NJ will present the second part of their educational series, this one titled “What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic”. The event will take place at the Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J. Sponsored by OEC and Indasa USA, this discussion will pick up where the association’s June meeting on understanding laws and regulations left off. AASP/NJ leaders and a representative from OEC will review the many benefits of adopting the repair planning process and how it has been proven to be effective in increasing a facility’s average repair order amount.

“Many of us may think we’re too busy to get away from the shop, but you can actually benefit so much by taking the time to step away from the same old mundane grind to interact with your peers at these events,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “Attending our educational seminar or playing a game on the green gives you the chance to have conversations with others that you would not have otherwise. Listen and learn from your peers’ wins or failures and even share your own. You can gain so much more knowledge in an hour-and-a-half discussion than you can by just putting in 50 hours at your desk. Take the time to slow down, smell the roses and get involved.”

Registration for the Sept. 27 meeting is $35 per member shop in good standing and $75 for each non-member attendee. There will be no cost to those who attended the June meeting. To sign up for either or both events and to learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

For more information on how to become a member of AASP/NJ, contact the AASP/NJ administrative office at (973) 667-6922.