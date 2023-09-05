 AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The AASP/NJ announced it will be hosting a golf outing and educational event in September.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersery (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting two fun-filled events in September that will feature education, camaraderie and good times.

Related Articles

First, the automotive and collision repair community will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a fun day on the green as the long-awaited return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing gets underway at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the 16th annual iteration of the popular event returns at a new location where golfers can enjoy the immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed golf course. The event will once again be held in memory of Lou Scoras, the late former AASP/NJ member and Holmdel Auto Body shop owner. As has always been tradition, a portion of the proceeds from the golf outing will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

The day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Following time on the green, the gathering will continue at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes. 

On Sept. 27, the AASP/NJ will present the second part of their educational series, this one titled “What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic”. The event will take place at the Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J. Sponsored by OEC and Indasa USA, this discussion will pick up where the association’s June meeting on understanding laws and regulations left off. AASP/NJ leaders and a representative from OEC will review the many benefits of adopting the repair planning process and how it has been proven to be effective in increasing a facility’s average repair order amount. 

“Many of us may think we’re too busy to get away from the shop, but you can actually benefit so much by taking the time to step away from the same old mundane grind to interact with your peers at these events,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “Attending our educational seminar or playing a game on the green gives you the chance to have conversations with others that you would not have otherwise. Listen and learn from your peers’ wins or failures and even share your own. You can gain so much more knowledge in an hour-and-a-half discussion than you can by just putting in 50 hours at your desk. Take the time to slow down, smell the roses and get involved.”

Registration for the Sept. 27 meeting is $35 per member shop in good standing and $75 for each non-member attendee. There will be no cost to those who attended the June meeting. To sign up for either or both events and to learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

For more information on how to become a member of AASP/NJ, contact the AASP/NJ administrative office at (973) 667-6922. 

You May Also Like

Associations

ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) board of directors announced that it has approved a policy position statement regarding OEM repair procedures.

The statement was initiated by ASA’s Collision Operations Committee in response to a consensus expressed among members and the independent auto repair community that, too often, they are not fairly compensated for their work. This problem occurs when technicians must devote significant time to researching the proper OEM repair procedures for their customer’s vehicle, potentially extracting many hours of labor. This step is standard, necessary and critical to ensure that the repair is completed correctly. Skipping it is not an option. However, estimating databases do not account for this time as part of the repair process.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA’s Scott Benavidez Testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Benavidez touts ASA’s right-to-repair agreement with automakers and expresses concern with lack of quality standard provisions in SMART Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ACPN Launches Annual Sponsorship Program

The Automotive Content Professionals Network, a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced the launch of its first-ever annual sponsorship program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Open for Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

The event will be held Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers