AASP/NJ’s Fall Kickoff Meeting Mixes Car Enthusiasm and Education

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is looking forward to a fun-filled night of networking and education during its fall kickoff meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Car Lofts, a vehicle storage facility and social club in Fairfield, N.J.

Car Lofts, a vehicle storage facility and social club, will be the host site for AASP-NJ’s fall kickoff meeting. Collision repairers will hear from guest speaker Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), who will share the latest information on the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). He will also discuss how to utilize repair procedures and documentation, the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), SCRS’ employee benefit programs and more. “This is an opportunity to learn the latest about our industry from someone who has his finger on its pulse on a national level,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of the AASP/NJ. “Aaron will also share important resources like BOT and DEG, which can change things for the better for collision shop owners.”

Bryant is also excited about the unique meeting space, calling it a “sight to see.” “This is a great location to hold a meeting for a group of people who are involved with automobiles on a regular basis. It’s also a chance to once again see your colleagues face to face.” Pizza and beverages will be served during the meeting, with an afterparty to follow on the upper level of Car Lofts. Attendees will be afforded the opportunity to sit back with a cocktail, sample hors d’oeuvres, view the show floor, interact with peers and take in the relaxed atmosphere.

