ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it has drafted a customer complaint form that member shops can encourage their customers to fill out when they have a problem with their insurance company.

Click Here to Read More

ABAT is encouraging shops to review the document together with their customer, have them initial and sign it, and send to ABAT who will mail it to the appropriate house member, senator and Texas Department of Insurance (TDI).

“Based on the prior meetings that I have had with the TDI and Texas legislators, the major rebuttal I have gotten is that they are not getting any complaints from consumers,” said Burl Richards, president of ABAT. “They have only heard from body shops about the insurance companies not fixing cars properly and under-indemnifying their constituents. So we have formulated an easy way to let TDI and legislators hear from the consumer.”

Scenarios in which ABAT says shops may want to encourage their customers to fill out the form include:

The insurance company requested the use of aftermarket parts so the customer had to pay out of pocket for OE parts.

The insurance company refused to reimburse the shop for any necessary repair procedure relating to the safety of the vehicle, causing the shop to eat the cost (ex. scans, P-page research, administrative fees, etc.).

The customer had to pay out of pocket for anything other than their deductible.

The insurance company totaled the car at less than 100% of value or undervalued the customer’s totaled car.

The customer or shop was forced to use aftermarket parts to repair a vehicle.

ABAT is suggesting the following five-step process for shops to follow when going over the form with customers: