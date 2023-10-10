 ABAT to Hold Webinar on ADAS

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

ABAT to Hold Webinar on ADAS

Attendees of the Oct. 25 webinar will have a chance to win an ADAS package worth over $20K.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it will be holding a free webinar titled “Making Money with ADAS Calibrations” on Oct. 25, 2023 from 12-1:30 p.m. CST.

Related Articles

The October presentation will be given by Autel, and all attendees registered for the webinar will be entered into a drawing to win a complete ADAS equipment package for their shop worth over $20,000. ABAT members will get an extra entry, so ABAT asks that they make sure their membership is up to date.

To register for the webinar, click here.

For more information, contact ABAT Executive Director Jill Tuggle at (817) 899-0554 or [email protected].

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that applications are now being accepted for its advisory committees.

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association. Advisory committee members have an opportunity to assist in the prioritization and direction of projects, which impacts the association and the industry at large.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
ACPN Now Accepting 2024 Scholarship Applications

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced that the 2024 ACPN Scholarship is now open to applicants.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The AASP/NJ announced it will be hosting a golf outing and educational event in September.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ to Host Repair Planning Seminar

“What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic” will take place on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Awards 100+ Scholarships to Auto Students

SEMA has issued $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Looking for Tech Companies for Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies such as those that offer ADAS calibration to showcase and demo their technologies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, “Current & Forecasted Collision Industry Trends”, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers