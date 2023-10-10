ABAT to Hold Webinar on ADAS

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it will be holding a free webinar titled “Making Money with ADAS Calibrations” on Oct. 25, 2023 from 12-1:30 p.m. CST.

The October presentation will be given by Autel, and all attendees registered for the webinar will be entered into a drawing to win a complete ADAS equipment package for their shop worth over $20,000. ABAT members will get an extra entry, so ABAT asks that they make sure their membership is up to date.

To register for the webinar, click here.

For more information, contact ABAT Executive Director Jill Tuggle at (817) 899-0554 or [email protected].